Sports / Josh Allen Another NFL QB Breaks the Bank Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills will get a record $250M guaranteed as part of larger deal By John Johnson Posted Mar 10, 2025 6:09 AM CDT Copied Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen talks to media after receiving the AP Most Valuable Player award at the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl 59 football game, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) See 4 more photos Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen signed a new deal with the team with eye-popping—and record-breaking—numbers. The overall deal is for $330 million over six years, but: Allen will get $250 million guaranteed, an NFL record. The previous mark was the $230 million guaranteed to Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson, reports ESPN. The 28-year-old will remain with the Bills at least through the 2030 season. Allen's annual average of $55 million will be No. 2 in the league—he's behind only Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys with $60 million, per Yahoo Sports. In terms of overall money, only Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs is ahead of Allen with $450 million. Allen, this year's league MVP, has led Buffalo to five straight AFC East titles and to the AFC championship game twice in that span, notes USA Today. He has 260 rushing or passing touchdowns, the only player to rack up that many in his first seven years. The Bills, however, have yet to make it to the Super Bowl under Allen, thanks largely to Mahomes and the Chiefs. Allen's personal life also tends to make headlines: He got engaged in November to actress and singer Hailee Steinfeld, notes the AP. (More Josh Allen stories.) See 4 more photos Report an error