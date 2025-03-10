Trump Defends Coney Barrett Amid Backlash on the Right

Amy Coney Barrett may be an unpopular figure in MAGA world these days, but President Trump himself is not joining the critics. "She's a very good woman," Trump told reporters Sunday when asked about the Supreme Court justice. "She's very smart, and I don't know about people attacking her, I really don't know," he said. "I think she's a very good woman. She's very smart." As the Hill notes, Barrett angered Trump supporters when she joined the court's 5-4 majority in rejecting the president's ability to freeze about $2 billion in foreign aid. Chief Justice John Roberts also sided with the court's three liberals in the ruling.