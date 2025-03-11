Michelle Obama Launches Podcast With Her Brother

Michelle Obama is launching a new podcast, this one a video version co-hosted by her big brother. On IMO, an acronym for "in my opinion," the former first lady joins Craig Robinson to address "everyday questions shaping our lives, relationships, and the world around us," the Obamas' media company, Higher Ground, announced Monday. Robinson, executive director of the National Association of Basketball Coaches, said the siblings grew up talking through life's questions, per the Hill . "Now, we're inviting listeners into that conversation, with the hope that it sparks new ideas, new perspectives, and creates the connection we could all use right now."

Higher Ground said Obama would be "at her most relaxed and honest" for these conversations, per Variety. In an Instagram post, the former first lady said her brother "is one of the people I turn to whenever I have anything on my mind" and "always has the insights, the wisdom and the humor to get me through anything." She said the podcast would "create a space for people to come as they are, ask honest questions, give their opinions, and have thoughtful conversations about life." Opening up about life's challenges, "whether it's family, faith, or our personal relationships ... can provide hope," she said.

The first two episodes will be released Wednesday, with additional episodes set to air weekly. One of those will include a live episode filmed Thursday at South by Southwest in Austin, Texas, per the Hill. The first guest on episode two is actor and producer Issa Rae, who discusses "mismatched expectations in adult friendships," per Variety. Other guests will include Tracee Ellis Ross, Tyler Perry, Keke Palmer, Jay Shetty, Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union, Seth and Lauren Rogen, Abby Wambach and Glennon Doyle, behavioral scientist Logan Ury, and Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky. (More Michelle Obama stories.)