Woods Has Surgery for Ruptured Achilles Tendon

Tiger Woods had surgery for a ruptured Achilles tendon on Tuesday, which will keep him out of the Masters and leaves in question whether he can play in any other major championship the rest of the year. Woods posted the development on his social media accounts without saying how long he expected to be out or any other details except that the surgery went well, the AP reports. "As I began to ramp up my own training and practice at home, I felt a sharp pain in my left Achilles, which was deemed to be ruptured," Woods said in a Facebook post.

Woods, 49, said he had a minimally invasive Achilles tendon repair for a ruptured tendon that the doctor said went smoothly. Such surgeries involve smaller incisions, and the recovery time is quicker. But most recoveries take at least a month before someone can even put weight on their foot. Two-time Masters champion Bernhard Langer had a tear in his Achilles tendon last year that kept him out for three months. The Masters is April 10-13. Woods set the tournament record last year by making the cut for the 24th time in a row.

Woods missed the cut in the other three majors in 2024. The British Open in July was the last time he played against top competition. He played with his son in the 36-hole PNC Championship in December. Woods also has played his TGL indoor circuit, the 18-hole Seminole Pro-Member last week, and a round with President Trump a month ago. Woods entered the Genesis Invitational at Torrey Pines until withdrawing because he was still processing the Feb. 4 death of his mother, Kultida.