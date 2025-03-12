Cops Name Person of Interest Around Missing Spring Breaker

US authorities have identified a person of interest in the disappearance of University of Pittsburgh student Sudiksha Konanki in the Dominican Republic. The man—named by CBS News as 24-year-old Joshua Riibe—was identified Wednesday by the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office in Virginia, where Konanki hails from. The sheriff's office doesn't have jurisdiction in the case but has sent investigators to Punta Cana to assist. The Dominican Republic National Police has said a man seen with Konanki before her disappearance is "under investigation," per People . He's been extensively interviewed but hasn't been accused of any crime. An LCSO rep tells NBC News he's not considered a suspect "as this is not a criminal matter. It is still a missing person case."

Konanki was on a spring break trip with five college friends when she disappeared March 6. At 4:15am, surveillance footage shows her leaving her resort's lobby and heading for the beach while arm-in-arm with a young man, who was reportedly staying at the same resort, as two of her friends trail behind, per People. Konanki is believed to have stayed on the beach after her friends returned to the resort around 5:55am. She reportedly went for a swim with the man believed to be Riibe. He told police the pair were caught in a big wave, though he was able to return to shore. Dominican Republic President Luis Abinader referenced the reported wave on Monday, saying authorities are treating the case as an accident, per CBS. The search for Konanki is ongoing.