Greenland Election's Ending Is an Unexpected One

A party that favors a gradual path to Greenland's independence from Denmark won a surprise victory in parliamentary elections, held in the shadow of President Trump's stated goal of taking control of the island one way or another. The center-right Demokraatit Party has pushed back against Trump's rhetoric, saying it is for Greenlanders to decide the future of the strategically important territory, which holds large reserves of the rare earth minerals needed to make everything from mobile phones to renewable energy technology. The Arctic island is also home to a US air base and straddles strategic air and sea routes in the North Atlantic, reports the AP. More: