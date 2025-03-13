In Court-Martial, Leaker Calls Himself a 'Proud Patriot'

Jack Teixeira, the Massachusetts Air National Guard member who caused an international uproar when he leaked highly classified documents about the war in Ukraine, used his court-martial on Thursday to cast himself as a "proud patriot" who was only "exposing and correcting the lies perpetuated by the Biden administration." After pleading guilty to military charges of obstructing justice, the 23-year-old acknowledged he knew his actions were illegal. "If I saved one American, Russian or Ukrainian life in this money-grabbing war, my punishment was worth it," he said in stark contrast to the contrite apology he issued at his federal sentencing . Judge Vicki Marcus agreed to the plea deal, the AP reports, and sentenced Teixeira to a dishonorable discharge and no jail time. She rejected a prosecution request for a written reprimand and a demotion in rank.

Teixeira repeatedly referenced the "deep state" and suggested that he, like President Trump, was a victim of a weaponized Department of Justice. Teixeira, who said he acted alone when he shared the documents in a geopolitical chat room on Discord, a social media platform popular with online gamers, then called on Trump and members of his administration to reverse his convictions. "I am comfortable in how history will remember my actions," he added. Teixeira, of North Dighton, Massachusetts, was already sentenced last year to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty in federal court to six counts of willful retention and transmission of national defense information under the Espionage Act, following his arrest in the most consequential national security breach in years.

In pressing for a harsher sentence, prosecutors Thursday said Teixeira was intent on obstructing the FBI from finding the truth and was scared because he knew he had done something wrong. Defense attorneys argued for leniency, saying a toxic culture at his base, poor training, and a lack of supervision contributed to his actions. But after the sentence, prosecutors said they felt the dishonorable discharge still sent a powerful message. "There was a piece of it where we said we need a military punishment as well, and that is why the dishonorable discharge was important to us as an institution to tell our airmen, to tell our the civilians and Americans we take this very seriously," Lt. Col. Peter Havern said.