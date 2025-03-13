It's Been No Fairy Tale for This Snow White Reboot

Disney's new Snow White movie, out March 21, is a live-action adaptation of the 1937 animated classic, but its dwarfs aren't, er, live. The use of computer-generated dwarfs is just one element that has drawn controversy around the remake, which had a "pared-down" European premiere Wednesday at a Spanish castle, per the BBC. More:



CGI: After Peter Dinklage questioned the decision to retell a "backward story about seven dwarfs living in a cave" in 2022, Disney said it would "avoid reinforcing stereotypes" from the original film and depict dwarfs using CGI after "consulting with members of the dwarf community."

But several dwarf actors have come forward to say they would've jumped at the chance to feature in the film. Choon Tan told the Daily Mail the use of CGI was "absolutely absurd and discriminating."