It's Been No Fairy Tale for This Snow White Reboot

Stellar opening weekend seems unlikely for Disney flick amid various controversies
Posted Mar 13, 2025 6:17 PM CDT
Is Disney's Snow White Remake a Poisoned Apple?
Young women wait for a bus, backdropped by an advertisement for the movie "Snow White" in Bucharest, Romania, on Saturday.   (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

Disney's new Snow White movie, out March 21, is a live-action adaptation of the 1937 animated classic, but its dwarfs aren't, er, live. The use of computer-generated dwarfs is just one element that has drawn controversy around the remake, which had a "pared-down" European premiere Wednesday at a Spanish castle, per the BBC. More:

  • CGI: After Peter Dinklage questioned the decision to retell a "backward story about seven dwarfs living in a cave" in 2022, Disney said it would "avoid reinforcing stereotypes" from the original film and depict dwarfs using CGI after "consulting with members of the dwarf community."
  • Actors balk: But several dwarf actors have come forward to say they would've jumped at the chance to feature in the film. Choon Tan told the Daily Mail the use of CGI was "absolutely absurd and discriminating."

  • Other controversies: The casting of Rachel Zegler, a Latina actor of Colombian descent, as Snow White, a character with "skin as white as snow," drew criticism early on. More recently, Zegler took heat after bashing President Trump and his supporters.
  • Politics: There've also been "culture-war attacks that seemed doggedly determined to torpedo the perceived 'woke' film no matter what," per The Hollywood Reporter. This is likely tied in part to Disney's opposition to anti-LGBTQ+ legislation in Florida, per the Los Angeles Times.
  • Promotion: It's been tricky marketing a movie that's been "under fire for years," per THR. Only a few sit-down interviews with stars were granted during this week's press junket, per the BBC, which points out that Zegler backed the Palestinian side in Israel's war with Gaza, while co-star Gal Gadot (the Evil Queen) backed Israel, her home country.

  • Premieres: Most media outlets weren't invited to Wednesday's European premiere, where Zegler performed an original song "to a relatively small crowd," per the BBC. The press line will also be missing from Saturday's Los Angeles premiere to prevent Zegler and Gadot "from answering questions on the spot," per THR.
  • Quote: A source tells THR of the folks at Disney: "They've been going through the motions on Snow White, all but saying, 'We need to get this thing over with.'" The film cost nearly $270 million to make, per Forbes.
  • Prediction: "If the movie is good enough, it could cut through the cultural noise," per the Times. For now, it appears on track for a $50 million opening weekend in the US and Canada, which is below average for a Disney live-action remake, the outlet notes.
