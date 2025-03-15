10 Best Cities to Celebrate St. Patrick's Day

Reno and Savannah score high
Posted Mar 15, 2025 9:00 AM CDT
10 Best Cities to Celebrate St. Patrick's Day
The best city when it comes to celebrating St. Patrick's Day isn't a big surprise: Boston comes in No. 1 in a WalletHub ranking, thanks to its huge parade and vibrant Irish tradition. The second- and third-place finishers, however, might surprise those who aren't locals: Reno, Nevada, and Savannah, Georgia. Both cities go big on Irish festivities on and around March 17—Reno has an annual "Leprechaun Crawl," for instance, while Savannah typically welcomes 500,000 out-of-towners and has the nation's seventh-oldest parade. A look at the top 10 cities, and their overall scores:

  1. Boston, 70.71
  2. Reno, Nevada, 69.41
  3. Savannah, Georgia, 63.82
  4. Santa Rosa, California, 63.64
  5. Worcester, Massachusetts, 63.22
  6. Chicago, 61.02
  7. New York City, 60.95
  8. Henderson, Nevada, 60,83
  9. Buffalo, New York, 60.58
  10. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, 60.22

  • Irish population: The cities with the highest Irish population per capita are Naperville, Illinois; Overland Park, Kansas; Arlington, Virginia; Spokane, Washington; and Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
  • Irish pubs: The cities with the most Irish pubs and restaurants per capita are New York City; Tampa, Florida; San Francisco; Boston; and Philadelphia.
See the full rankings. (Or check out other lists).

