At Justice Department, Trump Delivers Fiery Speech

In an extraordinary speech to the Justice Department on Friday, President Trump delivered a fiery condemnation of the "weaponization" of the department that has indicted him twice while calling his adversaries "scum." As the New York Times reports, while the speech was meant to serve as major policy address to renew the department's focus on crime, punishment, and fighting drugs, Trump frequently deviated from his prepared remarks to air his grievances against the lawyers and prosecutors that worked to indict him twice. He accused the department's previous leadership of attempting to destroy him while calling former President Biden the head of a crime family.