The Best Sports Moments of This Century

Few things can elicit more excitement, frustration, and fury than sports, and one of those things is a list of rankings about sports. But the folks at the Ringer have tackled an especially evocative topic by attempting to rank the 100 best sports moments of the century so far. Although it's always difficult to say what makes a moment "the best," staffers based their decisions on criteria like championship stakes, legacy, nicknames, collective joy, and the "holy s--- factor." And while Boston sports fans have plenty of reasons to cheer for the list, they have one big reason to boo. Here are the top five moments: