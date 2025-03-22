Musk PAC Offers Wisconsin Voters $100 Ahead of Big Election

A group funded by billionaire Elon Musk is offering Wisconsin voters $100 to sign a petition in opposition to "activist judges," a move that comes two weeks before the state's Supreme Court election and after the political action committee made a similar proposal last year in battleground states. Musk's America PAC announced the petition in a post on X on Thursday night. It promises $100 for each Wisconsin voter who signs the petition and another $100 for each signer they refer, per the AP . The campaign for Susan Crawford, the Democratic-backed candidate for Wisconsin Supreme Court, said Musk was trying to buy votes ahead of the April 1 election.

The offer was made two days after early voting started in the hotly contested race between Crawford and Brad Schimel, the preferred candidate of Musk and Republicans. The winner of the election will determine whether the court remains under liberal control or flips to a conservative majority. Musk's PAC used a nearly identical tactic ahead of the November presidential election, offering to pay $1 million a day to voters in Wisconsin and six other battleground states who signed a petition supporting the First and Second Amendments. Philadelphia's DA sued in an attempt to stop the payments under Pennsylvania law, but a judge said that prosecutors failed to show the effort was an illegal lottery; it was allowed to continue through Election Day.

The new petition says that "judges should interpret laws as written, not rewrite them to fit their personal or political agendas. By signing below, I'm rejecting the actions of activist judges who impose their own views and demanding a judiciary that respects its role—interpreting, not legislating." The petition, while designed to collect data on Wisconsin voters and energize them, is also in line with President Trump's agenda alleging that "activist" judges are illegally working against him. America PAC and Building for America's Future, two groups that Musk funds, have spent more than $13 million trying to help elect Schimel, per a tally by the Brennan Center for Justice. The winner will determine whether conservative or liberal justices control the court, with key battles looming over abortion, public sector unions, voting rules, and congressional district boundaries. (More Elon Musk stories.)