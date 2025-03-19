Team Gets an Invite to NIT, Then Gets Uninvited

The only thing worse than not making the NCAA basketball tournament is not making the NIT's contest, either. The only thing worse than not making the NIT is getting invited—and then having the invitation rescinded. South Alabama's men's basketball team just learned this the hard way, reports Al.com . On Sunday night, coach Richie Riley received a call from two college basketball officials informing him his team had made the National Invitation Tournament. "I said, 'This is 100%, we're in, right?' And they said, 'Yeah congratulations. I'm glad you were able to get in.'" The coach let his players know their season wasn't over.

About an hour later, however, Riley received another call that South Alabama was out of the tournament because of a mixup, per CBB Central. Instead, UC Riverside was getting their spot. As CBS Sports explains, UC Riverside had no idea it was in the running for an NIT invite and agreed to play in yet another tournament, the College Basketball Invitational. When it belatedly learned it had earned a spot in the NIT, UC Riverside got out of its CBI obligation and reclaimed its NIT spot. Coach Riley then had to inform his team their season was over after all. The NIT apologized to South Alabama, but "this is unacceptable," says Riley. "You can't do that." (More college basketball stories.)