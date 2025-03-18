Judge: DOGE Cuts to USAID Were Likely Unconstitutional

A federal judge ruled Tuesday that the dismantling of the US Agency for International Development likely violated the Constitution and blocked DOGE from making further cuts to the agency. US District Judge Theodore Chuang in Maryland ordered the Trump administration to restore email and computer access to all employees of USAID, including those who were placed on administrative leave, the AP reports. The lawsuit singled out Elon Musk as a defendant covered by the preliminary injunction, arguing that he was wielding power the Constitution reserves only for those who win elections or are confirmed by the Senate.



Musk and DOGE "shall not take any action, or engage in any work, relating to the shutdown of USAID," Chuang wrote. The order comes in a lawsuit filed by attorneys for USAID employees and contractors. Chuang said the evidence suggests that Musk made decisions to shut down USAID's headquarters and website despite the administration's claim that he was merely President Trump's advisor. Musk's public statements and social media posts demonstrate that he has "firm control over DOGE," the judge concluded.