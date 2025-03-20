Iowa Review: 35 of 1.6M Voters in November Weren't Citizens

A review of Iowa's voter rolls found that 35 people who are not US citizens were among the more than 1.6 million Iowa voters who cast ballots in the 2024 general election. Secretary of State Paul Pate said Thursday that his office also identified 277 noncitizens who were registered to vote, a small fraction of the nearly 2.3 million registered voters. Voting by people who are not US citizens is illegal in federal elections, and there is not evidence that it is occurring in large numbers. State reviews like Iowa's have shown it is rare for noncitizens to register to vote and even rarer that they actually cast a ballot, the AP reports.

Pate has regularly reminded Iowans that state laws protect the integrity of the elections but that even one instance of illegal voting is too many. The office will refer the new information to the state Department of Public Safety and the attorney general for further investigation and potential prosecution. The new numbers are also a fraction of the original number—2,176—that Pate's office identified two weeks before the Nov. 5 election, after comparing state voter rolls to a list of people who self-reported as noncitizens to the Iowa Department of Transportation. Pate's office said the DOT information was the best source available at the time because it did not have access to federal immigration records, which it does now, per the AP.

Last October, the vast majority of the more than 2,000 individuals Pate's office identified had told the DOT that they are not citizens but subsequently registered to vote or voted. Because they may have become naturalized citizens in the interim, Pate's office told county elections officials to challenge their ballots and have them cast a provisional ballot instead. Voters had a specified amount of time to "cure" provisional ballots by providing proof that they are naturalized citizens. The review also found five noncitizens who cast a ballot that was ultimately rejected by county review boards. The issue of noncitizens voting was highlighted by Republican candidates and lawmakers nationally, and President Trump has repeatedly suggested without evidence that Democrats are encouraging illegal migration to the US so they could register the newcomers to vote.