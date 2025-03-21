Musk's Daughter Doesn't Mince Words About Her Dad

Relations have been strained between Elon Musk and daughter Vivian Wilson for quite some time, and it's unlikely they'll improve anytime soon—at least not based on a new interview that the 20-year-old granted to Ella Yurman of Teen Vogue. In it, Wilson rails against her father and the "cartoonishly evil" Trump administration and shares what it's like being a young trans woman today. Some standout quotes:

Thoughts on Elon: "Pathetic man-child" is how Wilson, whose mother is Musk ex Justine Wilson, described her father when Yurman asked if she was scared of him: "Why would I feel scared of him? Ohhh, he has so much power. Nah, nah, nah. I don't give a f---. Why should I be scared of this man? Because he's rich? Oh, no, I'm trembling. ... I don't give a f--- how much money anyone has. ... I really don't. He owns Twitter. OK. Congratulations."