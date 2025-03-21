Musk's Daughter Doesn't Mince Words About Her Dad

Relations have been strained between Elon Musk and daughter Vivian Wilson for quite some time, and it's unlikely they'll improve anytime soon—at least not based on a new interview that the 20-year-old granted to Ella Yurman of Teen Vogue. In it, Wilson rails against her father and the "cartoonishly evil" Trump administration and shares what it's like being a young trans woman today. Some standout quotes:
- Thoughts on Elon: "Pathetic man-child" is how Wilson, whose mother is Musk ex Justine Wilson, described her father when Yurman asked if she was scared of him: "Why would I feel scared of him? Ohhh, he has so much power. Nah, nah, nah. I don't give a f---. Why should I be scared of this man? Because he's rich? Oh, no, I'm trembling. ... I don't give a f--- how much money anyone has. ... I really don't. He owns Twitter. OK. Congratulations."
- But not too many thoughts: Still, Wilson says she tries not to let her estranged father, whom she says she hasn't talked to since 2020 (when she came out as trans), take up too much rent-free space in her head. She notes that although she sometimes sees stuff he posts that's "f---ing cringe," she generally doesn't "give a f--- about him. ... It's annoying that people associate me with him. I just don't have any room to care anymore."
- Musk's far-right swing: When asked if her father's politics veered drastically toward the right after she announced she was trans, Wilson demurred. "I'm going to not answer that. I'm sorry," she said. "But [his views are] not because of me. It's such a convenient narrative, that the reason he turned right is because I'm a f---ing tr-nny, and that's just not the case. That's not what that does to people. Him going further on the right, and I'm going to use the word 'further'—make sure you put 'further' in there—is not because of me. That's insane."
- Sibling head-scratcher: E! News focused its attention on one nugget in particular, when Yurman asked Wilson, who says she's on good terms with her mom, if she was also on good terms with her siblings. "That's a question. I will say I do not actually know how many siblings I have, if you include half-siblings," she snarked. "That's just a fun fact." Wilson notes she found out about one of those half-siblings, via singer Grimes, "because a drag queen posted about it on Reddit."
- Trump administration: Wilson calls the current US government "cartoonishly evil" and says the direction the country is heading in is "terrifying." "Every time I open my phone to read the news, I kind of just stare at the wall for 10 minutes," she laments.
- Trans rights: Wilson, who says that "being trans is not a choice," stands strong with the trans community. "My transness is not an asterisk to my personhood," she notes. "I value the trans community so much. ... I value trans history and queer history and queer culture and all of that to such a high degree, and I would never want to distance myself from any of that."
