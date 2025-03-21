Trump: Tesla Vandals, 'Funders' Could Get 20 Years

President Trump, who became a Tesla owner last week, warned against attacking the vehicles in a Truth Social post Thursday night. "People that get caught sabotaging Teslas will stand a very good chance of going to jail for up to twenty years, and that includes the funders," Trump wrote, adding: "WE ARE LOOKING FOR YOU!!!" Earlier this week, Attorney General Pam Bondi said attacks on Tesla dealerships would be treated as "domestic terrorism."
- Musk says security has been stepped up. "Tesla has ramped up security and activated Sentry Mode on all vehicles at stores," Musk said in a post on X Thursday. A Tesla owners manual describes Sentry Mode, which keeps cameras and sensors on, "as an intelligent vehicle security system that alerts you when it detects possible threats nearby," CBS News reports.