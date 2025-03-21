Trump: Tesla Vandals, 'Funders' Could Get 20 Years

President Trump, who became a Tesla owner last week, warned against attacking the vehicles in a Truth Social post Thursday night. "People that get caught sabotaging Teslas will stand a very good chance of going to jail for up to twenty years, and that includes the funders," Trump wrote, adding: "WE ARE LOOKING FOR YOU!!!" Earlier this week, Attorney General Pam Bondi said attacks on Tesla dealerships would be treated as "domestic terrorism."

Musk says security has been stepped up. "Tesla has ramped up security and activated Sentry Mode on all vehicles at stores," Musk said in a post on X Thursday. A Tesla owners manual describes Sentry Mode, which keeps cameras and sensors on, "as an intelligent vehicle security system that alerts you when it detects possible threats nearby," CBS News reports.