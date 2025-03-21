Trump Axes Order After Firm Promises $40M in Free Services

President Trump rescinded an executive order targeting a prominent international law firm on Thursday after it pledged to review its hiring practices and to provide tens of millions of dollars in free legal services to support certain White House initiatives. The move follows a meeting between Trump and Brad Karp, the chairman of the law firm Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Garrison & Wharton, over the White House order issued last week.

The order, the latest in a series of similar actions targeting law firms whose lawyers have provided legal work that Trump disagrees with, threatened to suspend active security clearances of attorneys at the firm and to terminate any federal contracts the firm has, the AP reports. It singled out the work of Mark Pomerantz, who previously worked at the firm and who oversaw an investigation by the Manhattan District Attorney's office into Trump's finances before Trump became president.