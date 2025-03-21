Trump Axes Order After Firm Promises $40M in Free Services

Executive order last week targeted prominent law firm
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Mar 21, 2025 4:02 AM CDT
Trump Rescinds Order Targeting Law Firm
President Trump speaks at an education event and executive order signing in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, March 20, 2025.   (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)

President Trump rescinded an executive order targeting a prominent international law firm on Thursday after it pledged to review its hiring practices and to provide tens of millions of dollars in free legal services to support certain White House initiatives. The move follows a meeting between Trump and Brad Karp, the chairman of the law firm Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Garrison & Wharton, over the White House order issued last week.

  • The order, the latest in a series of similar actions targeting law firms whose lawyers have provided legal work that Trump disagrees with, threatened to suspend active security clearances of attorneys at the firm and to terminate any federal contracts the firm has, the AP reports. It singled out the work of Mark Pomerantz, who previously worked at the firm and who oversaw an investigation by the Manhattan District Attorney's office into Trump's finances before Trump became president.

  • To avoid those consequences, the White House said, Paul, Weiss had agreed to "take on a wide range of pro bono matters that represent the full spectrum of political viewpoints of our society," to disavow the use of diversity, equity, and inclusion considerations in its hiring and promotion decisions and to dedicate the equivalent of $40 million in free legal services to support Trump administration policies on issues including assistance for veterans and countering antisemitism.
  • In a statement issued by the White House, Karp said: "We are gratified that the President has agreed to withdraw the Executive Order concerning Paul, Weiss. We look forward to an engaged and constructive relationship with the President and his Administration."
  • The firm becomes the latest corporate target to make concessions to the president to avoid his ire. Meta and ABC made settlement payments to Trump's future presidential library to end lawsuits filed by Trump. Other tech and financial firms have publicly rolled back DEI programs in line with Trump's policy interests.
