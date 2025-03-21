Michigan Court Say 1931 Brass Knuckles Law Stands

A court says there is no constitutional right to possess brass knuckles in Michigan, a weapon typically associated with violent ambushes in dark alleys and banned in nearly two dozen states. The Michigan Court of Appeals, in an 18-page opinion, declined to interfere with a 1931 law that carries a five-year prison term for simply having brass knuckles, also known as metallic knuckles, reports the AP . A "ban on the possession of metallic knuckles falls within the historical tradition of prohibiting the concealed carry of metallic knuckles as a dangerous and unusual weapon," Judge Christopher Murray wrote in a 3-0 opinion Tuesday.

Brass knuckles are usually a single set of rings that fits on someone's hand. A punch can inflict serious injuries. "If you ask everybody out here, probably they'd all say brass knuckles are used by the gangs and the thugs who want to go make a point. The history and tradition of the use is not a glamorous one," Murray said during arguments in November. Lawyers for a Grand Rapids-area man argued that Michigan's ban violated the Constitution's Second Amendment right to bear arms.

Attorney Ryan Keast told the court opinions have changed over the years about what constitutes a dangerous and unusual weapon. He noted that brass knuckles can be purchased online and are an "excellent self-defense weapon." Nearly two dozen states have similar bans, and 17 others regulate the possession of brass knuckles, according to a summary filed with the court.