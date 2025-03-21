The Safest US Cities Against Mother Nature's Wrath

Virginia's Lynchburg is best positioned against natural disasters, per Home Gnome rankings
Posted Mar 21, 2025 4:38 PM CDT

Stock photo.   (Getty Images/Toa55)

Good news, Virginia: You're one of the safest places in the US when it comes to natural disasters. At least some of the Old Dominion's cities are, anyway, according to a new assessment by Home Gnome. The home services site wanted to see which US cities were safest (or best prepped) when it comes to Mother Nature wreaking havoc, so it looked at nearly 500 cities across the nation, using metrics in five distinct categories: hazards risk, vulnerable populations, vulnerable infrastructure, evacuation transport, and response and recovery. The Virginia city of Lynchburg was found to be the best of the bunch in terms of natural-disaster safety and preparedness; the state boasts three other cities in the top 10 "safest" cities. Meanwhile, it's little surprise that earthquake- and wildfire-prone California claims five of the 10 most at-risk cities. Check out both lists:

Safest cities

  1. Lynchburg, Virginia
  2. Roanoke, Virginia
  3. Auburn, Alabama
  4. Alexandria, Virginia
  5. Macon, Georgia (No. 1 in "Hazards Risk" category)
  6. Bloomington, Indiana
  7. Richmond, Virginia
  8. Pittsburgh
  9. Rochester, Minnesota
  10. Round Rock, Texas

Least-safe cities

  1. Cicero, Illinois
  2. Deerfield Beach, Florida
  3. Largo, Florida (last in "Vulnerable Infrastructure" category)
  4. Carson, California
  5. El Monte, California
  6. Pharr, Texas (last in "Vulnerable Populations" category)
  7. Compton, California
  8. Miami Gardens, Florida
  9. South Gate, California
  10. Hemet, California
Read the list in full here. (These are the safest US cities overall.)

