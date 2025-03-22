Ticket Marketplace to Go Public

StubHub, which says its online marketplace handled the resale of more than 40 million tickets last year, has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for an initial public offering. The filing says the company wants to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange for trading under the ticker symbol "STUB," per the Hollywood Reporter. StubHub, which did not say how many shares it will sell, considered an IPO last year but dropped the idea because of market conditions, per CNBC. The breakdown:

The model: StubHub users resell tickets for concerts, games, and other live events through the platform, with the company collecting its revenue most directly through fees on purchases and sales. The fees are based on the price of the ticket. The business, which launched in 2000, is dependent on demand. Taylor Swift's Eras tour alone increased StubHub's gross merchandise by 14% for 2023, for instance, according to the filing. Sales remain high for the biggest stars' concerts, but some in the industry expect demand to weaken as the economy tightens.