The Best Places to Work, According to Their Employees

The No. 1 spot in USA Today survey is a mortgage lender in Wisconsin
Posted Mar 24, 2025 4:44 PM CDT
USA Today is out with its annual best-places-to-work list, based on employee surveys conducted with Energage. It turns out that a mortgage-lending company in Wisconsin comes in at No. 1 in the survey, which this year included responses from 2,251 companies. (Nearly 40,000 were invited to participate.) The top 10 finishers:

  1. Fairway Independent Mortgage Corp., Madison, Wisconsin (mortgage lending)
  2. Plante Moran, Southfield, Michigan (certified public accountants)
  3. Fannie Mae, Washington, DC (mortgage lending)
  4. CHG Healthcare, Midvale, Utah (staffing)
  5. Progressive Insurance, Mayfield Village, Ohio (general insurance)
  6. CMG, San Ramon, California (mortgage lending)
  7. The Baldwin Group, Tampa, Florida (general insurance)
  8. New American Funding, Tustin, California (mortgage lending)
  9. Mountain America Credit Union, Sandy, Utah (credit union)
  10. Laitrim-Intralox, Harahan, Louisiana (machinery)
See the full rankings, along with more details on methodology. (Or check out other lists.)

