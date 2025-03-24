The Best Places to Work, According to Their Employees

USA Today is out with its annual best-places-to-work list, based on employee surveys conducted with Energage. It turns out that a mortgage-lending company in Wisconsin comes in at No. 1 in the survey, which this year included responses from 2,251 companies. (Nearly 40,000 were invited to participate.) The top 10 finishers:
- Fairway Independent Mortgage Corp., Madison, Wisconsin (mortgage lending)
- Plante Moran, Southfield, Michigan (certified public accountants)
- Fannie Mae, Washington, DC (mortgage lending)
- CHG Healthcare, Midvale, Utah (staffing)
- Progressive Insurance, Mayfield Village, Ohio (general insurance)
- CMG, San Ramon, California (mortgage lending)
- The Baldwin Group, Tampa, Florida (general insurance)
- New American Funding, Tustin, California (mortgage lending)
- Mountain America Credit Union, Sandy, Utah (credit union)
- Laitrim-Intralox, Harahan, Louisiana (machinery)
