Weeks After Viral Mugshot, 'Miss America' Arrested Again

A sorority member at the University of Georgia who made waves with a smiling mugshot after she was allegedly caught driving 85mph in a 55mph zone has been arrested again only weeks later. Nicknamed "Miss America," Lily Stewart, 20, initially received a speeding ticket on March 8 while headed to a frat party, per Fox News. Moments after the ticket was issued, the Alpha Chi Omega sorority member was stopped again for speeding, this time resulting in a misdemeanor charge and a visit to jail, where she smiled sweetly in her mugshot, per People. Her attorney, Stephen Morris, told TMZ that he got the speeding charge dropped after Stewart, targeted by online trolls, agreed to complete community service and a defensive driving course. But two weeks later, she was arrested again.