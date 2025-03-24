Weeks After Viral Mugshot, 'Miss America' Arrested Again

A sorority member at the University of Georgia who made waves with a smiling mugshot after she was allegedly caught driving 85mph in a 55mph zone has been arrested again only weeks later. Nicknamed "Miss America," Lily Stewart, 20, initially received a speeding ticket on March 8 while headed to a frat party, per Fox News. Moments after the ticket was issued, the Alpha Chi Omega sorority member was stopped again for speeding, this time resulting in a misdemeanor charge and a visit to jail, where she smiled sweetly in her mugshot, per People. Her attorney, Stephen Morris, told TMZ that he got the speeding charge dropped after Stewart, targeted by online trolls, agreed to complete community service and a defensive driving course. But two weeks later, she was arrested again.
Stewart was nabbed by UGA police on charges of obstruction and loitering/prowling and booked into Athens-Clarke County Jail at 5:26am Sunday, People reports. She remained jailed early Monday with bail set at $4,000, per TMZ. The outlet compiles online comments suggesting the second arrest was an effort to seek more attention. Stewart, a self-described "basic white girl," previously told People she was taking her "15 minutes of fame" in stride, having gained thousands of social media followers. Upon learning her daughter had been arrested, Stewart's mom told her, "I hope you looked pretty," Stewart told the outlet. "There are some beautiful mugshots," she continued. "I don't think mine's particularly stunning. I actually think it's a bad photo of me." She got her re-take. (More mugshot stories.)