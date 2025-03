Wisconsin Judge Rejects Musk Voter-Payment Case

A Wisconsin judge on Saturday declined to stop billionaire Elon Musk from handing over $1 million checks to two voters in the state at a planned rally days before the closely contested Supreme Court election. The state attorney general, who argues that the offer violates the law, immediately appealed after the judge refused to hear the request for an emergency injunction to block the payments, per the AP . The ruling is the latest twist in Musk's deep involvement in the race, which has set a record for spending in a judicial election and has become a litmus test for the opening months of Donald Trump's presidency. Trump and Musk are backing Waukesha County Judge Brad Schimel in the race, while Democrats are behind Dane County Judge Susan Crawford.

Musk plans a rally on Sunday where he intends to give a pair of Wisconsin voters $1 million each for signing an online petition against "activist" judges. He's also offering $100 to anyone who signs it; he previously gave $1 million to a Green Bay man who signed. Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul, a Democrat, sued on Friday to stop the payments from Musk's America PAC, arguing they violated a state law making it a felony to give voters anything of value in exchange for them voting. After being turned down by Columbia County Circuit Judge Andrew Voigt, Kaul said he was going to the state Court of Appeals.



Musk's PAC used a nearly identical tactic before the presidential election last year, offering to pay $1 million a day to voters in Wisconsin and six other battleground states who signed a petition supporting the First Amendment and Second Amendment. A Pennsylvania judge said prosecutors failed to show the effort was an illegal lottery and allowed it to continue through Election Day. Musk initially said in a post on X that he planned to "personally hand over" $2 million to a pair of voters who've already cast their ballots in the race.

Kaul asked the court to order Musk to stop promoting the Sunday giveaway and to not make any future payments to Wisconsin voters. Even though Musk's initial post was deleted, there has been no announcement that the payments won't be made, Kaul argued in his suit. Musk and groups he funds have poured more than $20 million into the race, while Democratic mega-donors, including George Soros, back Crawford. The race will determine ideological control of the court. Liberals currently hold a 4-3 majority, but a retirement this year puts the majority in play. The election concludes Tuesday.

