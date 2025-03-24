Trump Asks Supreme Court to Allow Mass Firings

The Trump administration asked the Supreme Court on Monday to halt a ruling ordering the rehiring of thousands of federal workers let go in mass firings, per the AP. The emergency appeal argues that the judge can't force the executive branch to rehire some 16,000 probationary employees. It also calls on the court to rein in the growing number of federal judges who have slowed President Trump's sweeping agenda, at least for now, by finding that his administration hasn't followed federal law.
The ruling in question came from US District Judge William Alsup in San Francisco, who found the firings didn't follow federal law and required immediate offers of reinstatement be sent. The affected agencies include the departments of Veterans Affairs, Agriculture, Defense, Energy, Interior, and the Treasury. The temporary restraining order came in a lawsuit filed by a coalition of labor unions and organizations as the administration moves to reduce the federal workforce.
