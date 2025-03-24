Trump Asks Supreme Court to Allow Mass Firings

The Trump administration asked the Supreme Court on Monday to halt a ruling ordering the rehiring of thousands of federal workers let go in mass firings, per the AP. The emergency appeal argues that the judge can't force the executive branch to rehire some 16,000 probationary employees. It also calls on the court to rein in the growing number of federal judges who have slowed President Trump's sweeping agenda, at least for now, by finding that his administration hasn't followed federal law.