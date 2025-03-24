Murderer Allegedly Kills Wife During Conjugal Visit

A convicted murderer serving four consecutive life sentences at a California prison now stands accused of killing his wife during a conjugal visit. Stephanie Brinson, 62, was on an overnight visit to northern California's Mule Creek State Prison when, around 2am on Nov. 13, her husband David Brinson, 54, told officials she'd lost consciousness. Lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful, the Los Angeles Times reports. The Amador County district attorney tells the Times she was strangled by her husband. The county sheriff's office says the same, and the county coroner's office ruled her death a homicide, but Brinson has not yet been charged, KCRA reports.

"They would read the Bible together. He was in school in there because she was pushing him to try to be this better person," says a relative of Stephanie Brinson (alternately reported as Stephanie Dowells). The family is demanding answers about how and why David Brinson, who killed four men during a 1993 robbery in Los Angeles, was allowed unsupervised visits given his violent history. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation describes such visits as happening in "private, apartment-like facilities on prison grounds" and lasting "approximately 30 to 40 hours." The department says in a statement that inmates must meet "strict eligibility criteria" in order to be allowed the visits. The department also says the death is still under investigation, which is why no charges have been filed.