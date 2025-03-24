Andrew Tate Returns to Romania, Blasts 'Garbage' Accusations

Influencer brothers Andrew and Tristan Tate checked in at a police station near Romania's capital on Monday, complying with judicial control requirements in the case in which they are charged with human trafficking and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women, per the AP . Outside the police station in Voluntari, self-described misogynist Andrew Tate told reporters, "I'm a free person who has not been convicted of anything," and said he will "comply with all judicial authorities everywhere around the world because I'm completely innocent."

The Tates, who are dual US and British citizens, were arrested in Romania in late 2022 and formally indicted last year on charges that they participated in a criminal ring that lured women to Romania, where they were allegedly sexually exploited. Andrew Tate was also charged with rape. The brothers deny all of the allegations against them. "It doesn't matter what you're accused of, it matters what you are proven guilty to have done in a fair court of law," Andrew Tate said on Monday. "Accusations mean nothing. It doesn't matter how many times you repeat an accusation on the news. That is garbage."

Early on Saturday, the Tate brothers returned to Romania on a private flight after spending weeks in the US, where they flew after a travel ban imposed on them was lifted last month. They remain under judicial control, which requires them to appear before judicial authorities in Romania when summoned. Days after they arrived in Florida, on March 4, Florida's Attorney General James Uthmeier said his office had opened a criminal investigation into the brothers. Andrew Tate on Monday accused Florida's governor of being "hijacked by the media" after they arrived in his state. "He didn't realize I was an American citizen," he said. "And now he understands he made a mistake ... there've been some conversations and everything has been settled." (More Andrew Tate stories.)