Dejoy Resigns Early

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, who had planned to stay on until a successor was named, instead left office on Monday. DeJoy, who had put in his notice last month after five years in the job and a restructuring of the agency, had asked the Postal Service's board of governors to look for his replacement . DeJoy said that Deputy Postmaster General Doug Tulino will run the agency in the meantime, Reuters reports. "Much work remains that is necessary to sustain our positive trajectory," DeJoy said in a statement.

The Postal Service is under pressure from the Trump administration, but DeJoy had said Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency was going to help cut thousands of jobs and billions of dollars. DeJoy had used strategies similar to DOGE's already, such as canceling or renegotiating contracts and reducing the workforce, per Reuters. Since Trump began his second term, he, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, and Musk have talked publicly about privatizing the Postal Service or merging it with the Commerce Department. Those decisions are up to Congress. The Postal Service is an independent agency run by a board whose members are nominated by the president and confirmed by the Senate.

DeJoy's statement said he believes the agency is "well positioned and capable of" carrying out the changes begun during his tenure. Postal workers held demonstrations around the country on Sunday in favor of preserving the agency's independence and against privatization and DOGE cuts, per USA Today. "We had an election in November, and some people voted for President Trump, and some people voted for Vice President Harris, some people voted for other candidates," labor leader Brian Renfroe told a rally in Los Angeles. "But you know what none of them voted for? To dismantle the Postal Service." (More Louis DeJoy stories.)