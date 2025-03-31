Driver Kills 2 Passengers After 'Disturbance' on Bus

A Miami-Dade Transit bus driver killed two of his passengers early Sunday, police say. Miami Gardens Police spokesperson Diana Delgado tells NBC6 that the driver fatally shot two men after "a disturbance with passengers on the bus" in Miami Gardens, a Miami suburb, around 3am. The men were airlifted to a hospital, where they died of their injuries, police say. "This was an isolated incident, I don't think the community needs to be frightened," Delgado says. "This was a disturbance that took place between the driver and the victims. At this time, we don't have the full information to say that our community or any passengers need to be frightened of taking a bus."

A witness who was on the bus tells WPLG that after the driver refused to let a man get on the bus with a stolen bike, the man made threats and reached into a bag. The witness says the driver then pulled out a gun and fired six shots, hitting the man with the bike and another man not involved in the dispute. The driver was taken in for questioning by police. It's not clear whether he will be charged, but he will probably lose his job. The Miami-Dade Transport Department said that drivers are not supposed to be armed and that it has "initiated the termination process." (More Florida stories.)