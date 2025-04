Five months after being diagnosed with "very aggressive" cancer , good news from Dave Coulier. The Full House star is now cancer-free, his rep confirms to People . That confirmation came after the comedian's Full House and Fuller House co-star, Candace Cameron Bure, shared the news herself. "DAVE IS CANCER FREE!!!!" she wrote on Instagram alongside a slideshow of photos showing them together through the years. "Join me in celebrating this AMAZING news—let's shower him with all the love in the world!" Coulier started chemotherapy shortly after being diagnosed with stage 3 non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, and revealed in a recent cover interview with Parade that he finished his last round in February.

"Melissa and I waited for a week to get the biopsy results back, and there is no sign of cancer," he said at the time. "One of the few times in my life when 'zero' has been a great number to hear." He said in that interview that a PET scan had also given him good news, but at the time, they were still awaiting CAT scan results. "Today is the first day that I really feel like, 'Wow, I'm feeling pretty darn good. I feel like myself.' And it's today," he told the magazine. (More Dave Coulier stories.)