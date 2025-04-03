14K Cops Will Descend on Seoul on Friday

More than a tenth of South Korea's entire police force will be mobilized in Seoul on Friday morning as the country's Constitutional Court prepares to decide Yoon Suk Yeol's fate. The court says it will rule on the validity of Yoon's impeachment at 11am local time, which is 10pm Thursday ET. If at least six of the eight justices decide the impeachment is valid, an election for a new president will be held within 60 days, Bloomberg reports. If the ruling goes the other way, Yoon will be immediately reinstated as president.

Background: Yoon was impeached by South Korea's Parliament in December over a martial law decree that he backed down from within hours after lawmakers voted it down. The court will be looking at Yoon's motivation for sending troops and police officers to Parliament after the decree, the AP reports. Top military and police officers have said Yoon watned to block the vote, though he claims he only wanted to restore order.