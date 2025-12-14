No. 1 Zootopia 2 Is Even Bigger in China

Zootopia 2 regained the top spot at the domestic box office with $26.3 million in its third weekend of release, according to studio estimates Sunday, as the Walt Disney Co. animated sequel became the year's second film to gross $1 billion worldwide. There were no major new releases over the weekend, leaving holdovers Zootopia 2 and Five Nights at Freddy's 2 to compete for the top spot, the AP reports. The edge went to Zootopia 2, which has quickly amassed $1.14 billion in global ticket sales thanks significantly to its enormous success in China. There, it's grossed $502.4 million, making the film the biggest Hollywood hit in the country in years.

The only other 2025 Hollywood title to surpass $1 billion worldwide was Disney's Lilo & Stitch, at $1.04 billion. The highest-grossing movie of the year, though, is the Chinese blockbuster Ne Zha 2, which collected nearly $2 billion just in China. In its second weekend, the Universal Pictures and Blumhouse Productions sequel Five Nights at Freddy's 2 collected $15.4 million, a brutal drop of 70% from its above-expectations debut. Still, with a domestic total of $95.5 million, the $36 million production is a big win for Blumhouse. The weekend's most notable new release was James L. Brooks' Ella McCay, his first directed film in 15 years. Reviews were poor, and the comic drama earned a scant $2.1 million from 2,500 locations, making it one of the year's worst wide releases.

With final domestic figures being released Monday, this list factors in the estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at US and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore:

Zootopia 2, $26.3 million. Five Nights at Freddy's 2, $19.5 million. Wicked: For Good, $8.6 million. Dhurandhar, $3.5 million. Now You See Me: Now You Don't, $2.4 million. Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution, $2.1 million. Ella McCay, $2.1 million. Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas, $1.9 million. Eternity, $1.8 million. Hamnet, $1.5 million.