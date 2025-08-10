After Shooting, CDC Staff Wants End to Vaccine Misinformation

The Georgia man who opened fire at CDC headquarters in Atlanta on Friday was obsessed with his belief that the COVID vaccine had caused his own health problems, law enforcement officials said. Police officer David Rose was killed in the attack on an institution that has been the focus of conspiracy theories and misinformation concerning the pandemic, the New York Times reports. The suspect, Patrick Joseph White, had sought mental health assistance in recent weeks, investigators said. White was shot to death during the attack, but police said they don't yet know whether he killed himself or was struck by officers' fire.