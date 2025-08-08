Crypto Group Says It's Behind Sex Toy Pranks at WNBA Games

The WNBA has been plagued by sex toys sailing through the air at its games, and now the creators of a cryptocurrency meme coin have come forward to claim responsibility for the pranks. A spokesperson for the group, who goes by @Daldo_Raine on social media, tells USA Today and ESPN that a group of crypto traders and fans launched Green Dildo Coin, or DILDO, in July. The meme coin was meant as a joke highlighting the "toxic" environment of the cryptocurrency world, the rep says. The sex toys, which are green and have the name of the coin written on them, started being thrown at WNBA games in coordination with the coin's launch, the rep says. The group has also planted a green sex toy on New York City's Wall Street bull, and the rep says more pranks are on the way.

"We knew that in order to get a voice in the space ... we had to go out and do some viral stunts to save us from having to pay that influencer cabal, sacrifice our souls and the fate of the project," the rep says, insisting that it's "ridiculous" to suggest the sex toys are being tossed at women's games because the group dislikes women's sports. Rather, he says, they're working to "create attention" by disrupting the games, and since the WNBA was already a trending topic, they decided to focus there. But he says people have been instructed to only throw the sex toys if no one will be harmed, and that future pranks will be more "tasteful." At least six incidents have taken place at WNBA games over the past two weeks, and two people have been arrested, but the spokesperson says they are not associated with the meme coin group.