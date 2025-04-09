After 2 Years in Prison, 'El Pato' Is Back at Augusta

It's been six long years since Angel Cabrera walked the verdant fairways of the Masters. As the AP reports, two were spent in a gray Argentine prison cell. Once feted with a parade through the streets of Cordoba for his US Open triumph in 2007, and celebrated again for his victory at Augusta National two years later, Cabrera found himself staring down prosecutors in July 2021. The man known as "el Pato," or "the Duck," for his waddling gait had been accused of making threats against one of his former partners. Cabrera ultimately was sentenced to prison, and a year later, pleaded guilty when another ex-girlfriend came forward with similar claims. He was released on parole in August 2023.

Now, after winning the Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational on Sunday, the 55-year-old Cabrera is back at the Masters, where chairman Fred Ridley affirmed that his lifetime status as a former champion is intact. "Life has given me another opportunity. I got to take advantage of that," Cabrera said at Augusta National following his practice round Tuesday. "I want to do the right things in this second opportunity." Cabrera was honest and contrite. "There was a stage in my life of five years—four, five years—that they weren't the right things I should have done," Cabrera said. "I just have to keep doing what I know I can do right."

After he was paroled, and before Cabrera could secure his visa to travel outside of Argentina, "I started to practice a lot, getting in form," Cabrera said. "I don't know if exactly my game's back technically." "I can't wait to see him," said Adam Scott, who beat Cabrera in a playoff to win the 2013 Masters. "It's a happy thing for me. We've got a fairly long history. ... I'm thrilled he's going to be back joining us this year." Cabrera understands if there are some who feel differently. Not everybody is predisposed to forgive and forget. "Everybody has their own opinion," he said, "and I respect that." But Cabrera is also steadfast in his belief that he belongs at Augusta National again. "I won the Masters," he said. "Why not?"