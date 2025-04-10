Golf Has a New Hero: Rory McIlroy's 4-Year-Old

It seems that Rory McIlroy's daughter is a chip off the old block. The Masters begins Thursday at Georgia's Augusta National club, but the pro athlete from Northern Ireland was out on the greens on Wednesday for the Par 3 Contest that usually kicks off the annual golf tournament, per USA Today. Joining McIlroy for the family-friendly event: his 4-year-old daughter, Poppy, who showed off her genetics by sinking a long putt that got the crowd roaring, reports People.