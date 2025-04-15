Baseball Star Comes Up With Unusual Gender Reveal

Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper used a custom-made blue bat in Monday night's game against the San Francisco Giants to reveal he will have a fourth child, a boy. Harper ordered two custom bats from Victus Sports, one pink and one blue, for the gender reveal. All-Star shortstop Trea Turner assisted Harper and initially teased him with a pink bat in the dugout before handing him the blue one, the AP reports. The Phillies shortstop was alerted to the baby's gender via text before making the bat selection, MLB.com reports.

"He thought he was having a girl, so I had to mess with him a little bit," Turner said. "Now he's got two of each." The Harpers already have three children, son Krew and daughters Brooklyn and Kamryn. Harper struck out using the blue bat but finished the game with one hit in five at-bats, using his regular bat the rest of the time. The Phillies lost the game 10-4. (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)