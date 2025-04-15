Feds: Texter Wrote 'Prepare to Die' to Tulsi Gabbard

A Georgia man has been arrested after allegedly threatening to kill Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard and her husband. Aliakbar Mohammad Amin, 24, of Lilburn, is facing a federal charge of transmitting interstate threats after allegedly writing to Gabbard and her husband, Abraham Williams, between March 29 and April 1, the Justice Department said Monday, per NBC News . One of the texts allegedly read, "Prepare to die, you, Tulsi, and everyone you hold dear." Amin also allegedly wrote, "You and your family are going to die soon" and "I will personally do the job if necessary," per Fox News .

Other messages indicated Gabbard was "living on borrowed time" and described the couple's Texas home as a target that would be "hit at a time and place of our choosing," federal prosecutors said. At least one text was sent to Williams. "Tell your wife to always be on her best behavior and not to disobey Mr. Vladimir Putin's orders," it read, according to prosecutors. Amin also allegedly wrote, "Death to America" and "America will burn." His social media accounts also allegedly included threatening content, including an image of a gun pointed at a photo of Gabbard, per NBC.

"The FBI sees all threatening communications as a serious federal offense," said Paul Brown, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta, per Fox. "Threatening to harm public officials is a criminal act that cannot be excused as political discourse," added Acting US Attorney Richard S. Moultrie Jr. Following Amin's arrest on Friday, Gabbard thanked law enforcement, including the FBI, for "apprehending this radicalized, dangerous criminal who repeatedly threatened the lives of me, my family, and @realDonaldTrump." Authorities said a firearm was recovered. (More Tulsi Gabbard stories.)