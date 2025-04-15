Biden: Trump Has 'Taken a Hatchet' to Social Security

Former President Joe Biden warned on Tuesday that President Trump has "taken a hatchet" to Social Security, weighing in on a critical issue for millions of Americans as the 82-year-old Democrat briefly returned to the national stage. Biden, who has largely avoided speaking publicly since leaving the White House in January, delivered his pointed message during an evening speech at the national conference of Advocates, Counselors, and Representatives for the Disabled in Chicago, the AP reports. The former president was speaking as Democrats across the nation offered similar warnings for what they described as a Social Security Day of Action.

"In fewer than 100 days, this new administration has done so much damage and so much destruction. It's kind of breathtaking," Biden charged. "They've taken a hatchet to the Social Security Administration."