Maryland Senator Flying to El Salvador to Look for Abrego Garcia

Democrat Sen. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland is headed to El Salvador Wednesday in an attempt to visit Kilmar Ábrego García, one of his constituents, who is being held in a prison there despite the fact that the Supreme Court has ruled he was legally in the US, wrongly deported, and should be returned home. "We were in the gray zone before this. But if the Trump administration continues to thumb its nose at the federal courts in this case we're in, we're clearly in constitutional crisis territory," Van Hollen tells the Guardian. It's not clear how far he'll get; he says El Salvador has not responded to his request that he be allowed to access the prison, which is notorious for human rights abuses. He also requested to meet with Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele while Bukele was in Washington DC, but received no response on that request either.