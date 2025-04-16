In Her Last Days, Hackman's Wife Was Researching Symptoms

Authorities on Tuesday released a lengthy investigation report detailing some of the last emails, phone calls, and internet searches by Gene Hackman's wife in the days before her death, indicating that she was scouring for information on flu-like symptoms and breathing techniques, the AP reports. According to the report, a review of Betsy Arakawa's computer showed she was actively researching medical conditions related to COVID-19 and flu-like symptoms between Feb. 8 and the morning of Feb. 12. The searches included questions about whether COVID-19 could cause dizziness or nosebleeds.

She also had mentioned in an email to her massage therapist that Hackman had woken up Feb. 11 with flu or cold-like symptoms but that a COVID-19 test was negative and she would have to reschedule her appointment for the next day "out of an abundance of caution." Arakawa's search history also showed a query for a concierge medical service in Santa Fe the morning of Feb. 12, which may have been her last day alive. A review of her phone records by investigators showed she had a call with the service that lasted less than two minutes and missed a return call later that afternoon.

Arakawa, 65, died in February of hantavirus pulmonary syndrome—a rare, rodent-borne disease that can led to a range of symptoms that include flu-like illness, headaches, dizziness, and severe respiratory distress, investigators have said. Hackman, 95, is believed to have died about a week later of heart disease with complications from Alzheimer's disease. A report by the New Mexico Department of Health showed an environmental assessment of the Hackman property found rodent feces in several outbuildings and live traps on the property. The inside of the home was clean, with no evidence of rodent activity.