In Run-Up to Tariff Jump, China's Economy Surged

China's economy showed surprisingly strong growth in the three months before tariffs began ramping up in earnest. The country's GDP growth hit 5.4% in the first quarter of 2025, according to official data released Wednesday, surpassing the 5.1% expected by economists polled by Reuters and driven partly by strong exports in anticipation of increased US tariffs. NPR notes President Trump unveiled tariffs of 10% and then 20% during the quarter, but he didn't announce the far heftier reciprocal tariffs until April.

The AP reports a rep for the country's National Bureau of Statistics said it's unlikely that those tariffs will impede China's growth in the long run, pointing out that what it sends to the US makes up less than 15% of its total exports, down from nearly 20% five years ago. China is hoping to see its economy expand at an annual rate of around 5% this year, matching last year's results, though CNBC notes that "goal [is] seen harder to achieve given the prospects of an escalating trade war and persistently lackluster domestic consumption." CNN reports that UBS on Tuesday lowered China's 2025 growth forecast to 3.4% from 4%, assuming the current jacked-up tariffs remain in place and additional stimulus measures are enacted. (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)