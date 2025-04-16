Judge: 'Probable Cause' to Hold Administration in Contempt

A federal judge who has vowed to "get to the bottom" of why planes carrying deportees to El Salvador failed to turn around despite his order says there is probable cause to hold the Trump administration in contempt. "The Government's actions on that day demonstrate a willful disregard for its Order, sufficient for the Court to conclude that probable cause exists to find the Government in criminal contempt," US District Judge James Boasberg said in an order Wednesday, per NBC News.

"The Court does not reach such conclusion lightly or hastily; indeed, it has given Defendants ample opportunity to rectify or explain their actions," Boasberg wrote. "None of their responses has been satisfactory."