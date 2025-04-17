Island-Wide Blackout Hits Puerto Rico

Officials say power could be out for days
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Apr 17, 2025 12:30 AM CDT
Island-Wide Blackout Hits Puerto Rico
A lamp powered by a generator illuminates a sidewalk during a blackout in San Juan, Puerto Rico, in this file photo.   (AP Photo/Alejandro Granadillo)

An island-wide blackout hit Puerto Rico on Wednesday as the largely Catholic residents of the US territory prepared to celebrate the Easter weekend. All 1.4 million clients on the island were without power, Hugo Sorrentini, spokesman for Luma Energy, which oversees the transmission and distribution of power, tells the AP. "The entire island is without generation," he says. It was not immediately clear what caused the shutdown, the latest in a string of major blackouts on the island in recent years. Gov. Jenniffer González, who was traveling, said officials were "working diligently" to address the outage. Authorities said it could take days to fully restore power, the New York Times reports.

Dozens of people were forced to walk next to the rails of the rapid transit system that serves the capital, San Juan, while scores of businesses, including the biggest mall in the Caribbean, were forced to close. Professional baseball and basketball games were cancelled as the hum of generators and smell of smoke filled the air. The last island-wide blackout occurred on New Year's Eve. Puerto Rico has struggled with chronic outages since September 2017 when Hurricane Maria pummeled the island as a powerful Category 4 storm, razing a power grid that crews are still struggling to rebuild. The grid had already been deteriorating as a result of decades of a lack of maintenance and investment.

(More Puerto Rico stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X