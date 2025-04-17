Island-Wide Blackout Hits Puerto Rico

An island-wide blackout hit Puerto Rico on Wednesday as the largely Catholic residents of the US territory prepared to celebrate the Easter weekend. All 1.4 million clients on the island were without power, Hugo Sorrentini, spokesman for Luma Energy, which oversees the transmission and distribution of power, tells the AP. "The entire island is without generation," he says. It was not immediately clear what caused the shutdown, the latest in a string of major blackouts on the island in recent years. Gov. Jenniffer González, who was traveling, said officials were "working diligently" to address the outage. Authorities said it could take days to fully restore power, the New York Times reports.