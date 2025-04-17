Michelle Trachtenberg's Cause of Death Revealed

Michelle Trachtenberg's death at age 39 was caused by diabetes complications, per the New York City medical examiner's office. The family of the Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Gossip Girl star declined an autopsy for religious reasons, and since there was no indication of foul play, the medical examiner did not overrule their decision. As such, only an external exam and lab tests were done, and the office says results of toxicology tests helped to determine a cause of death, ABC News reports. Sources previously told NBC News the actress had recently undergone a liver transplant, though it's not clear why.

The CDC says there is increasing evidence that diabetes and liver disease can be connected. "Research on this connection is relatively new, but it's becoming clear that each condition increases the risk for the other," the agency says. Specifically, diabetes can increase a person's risk for nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, which in turn can lead to severe liver scarring or even cirrhosis of the liver. The medical examiner's office ruled Trachtenberg's manner of death natural, People reports. She was found unresponsive in her New York City apartment in February. (Trachtenberg was reportedly on the verge of selling a screenplay when she died.)