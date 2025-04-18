Venice's Day-Tripper Tax Didn't Slow the Tourists

Venice is charging day-trippers to the famed canal city an arrivals tax for the second year starting Friday, a measure to combat the overtourism that officials say is putting the city's UNESCO World Cultural Heritage status at risk. A UNESCO body decided against putting Venice on its list of cultural heritage sites deemed in danger after the tax was announced. But opponents of the day-tripper fee say it has done nothing to discourage visits. Here's a look at Venice's battle with overtourism, per the AP:



5-10 euros (about $6-$11): The tax charged to visitors who are not overnighting in Venice to enter its historic center. Visitors who download a QR code at least three days in advance will pay the lesser amount, but those who make last-minute plans will pay double.