Trump Rule Makes Civil Servants Easier to Fire

The Trump administration is moving to reclassify tens of thousands of career civil servants—about 2% of the federal workforce—as "at-will" employees, making them easier to fire. The Office of Personnel Management proposed the rule on Friday, the White House announced. The statement said the change would address "unaccountable, policy-determining federal employees who put their own interests ahead of the American people's," NPR reports. Trump first announced the change, which was part of the Project 2025 agenda for his second term, on social media, per the AP .

"If these government workers refuse to advance the policy interests of the President, or are engaging in corrupt behavior, they should no longer have a job," Trump wrote. "This is common sense, and will allow the federal government to finally be 'run like a business.'" Once the rule previously called "Schedule F" has been finalized, he plans to sign another executive order to conclude the process. He had issued an executive order in his term to eliminate the employee protections as well, per Axios. The White House said the rule would roll back Biden administration safeguards, per CBS News.

Alan Lescht, an employment lawyer who represents federal workers, told Axios in January when the plan was announced that the rule is so broadly worded that "just about anyone in the civil service could be swept up into this category." The president of the American Federation of Government Employees criticized the move. "President Trump's action to politicize the work of tens of thousands of career federal employees will erode the government's merit-based hiring system and undermine the professional civil service that Americans rely on," Everett Kelley said in a statement, per the AP.