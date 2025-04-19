Vatican, White House Report Vance Meeting Differently

Vice President JD Vance met with the Catholic Church's top diplomats at the Vatican on Saturday, in the shadow of Pope Francis' criticism of the Trump administration's deportation policy and Vance's theological defense of it. The tension was reflected in the official statements released after Vance met with Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican's secretary of state, and Archbishop Paul Gallagher, the foreign minister, Politico reports. The Vatican reported that an "exchange of opinions" took place on international issues, "especially regarding countries affected by war, political tensions and difficult humanitarian situations, with particular attention to migrants, refugees, and prisoners."

A White House recounted the agenda differently, saying that Vance and Parolin "discussed their shared religious faith, Catholicism in the United States, the plight of persecuted Christian communities around the world, and President Trump's commitment to restoring world peace." The pope has expressed disapproval of the Trump administration's moves against immigrants while maintaining relations in keeping with the church's tradition of diplomatic neutrality, per the AP. Before the meeting Saturday, Parolin told an Italian newspaper that the "current US administration is very different from what we are used to and, especially in the West, from what we have relied on for many years."

This was the first in-person meeting between Vatican and administration officials, per CNN. Vance has no talk scheduled with the pope, though the Vatican hasn't ruled it out. The vice president, a convert to Catholicism, is spending Easter weekend in Rome with his family. He attended Good Friday services in St. Peter's Basilica after meeting with Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni. On Saturday, the Vances were given a private tour of the Sistine Chapel. (More JD Vance stories.)