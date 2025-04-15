Feds: If You Catch This Fish, Slice Its Head Off

An invasive fish species is causing turmoil in Missouri and other states, and now the feds are imploring the public to help get rid of the pests. The Missouri Department of Conservation has been warning residents of the sharp-toothed northern snakehead, which the New York Times describes as a "horrifying hybrid of fish and snake" that's been wreaking havoc on native species in Missouri's southeast for about six years. Now, with angling season kicking off, the agency has issued a directive to "report any catches and sightings," and that if a catch is made, to not throw it back in the water.