Trump Protesters Turn Out on Revolutionary War Anniversary

Hundreds of rallies across the US again drew demonstrators opposed to President Trump's policies on Saturday, in an attempt to capitalize on what organizers see as growing resistance. Many of the more than 800 protests, teach-ins, and mutual aid efforts planned were part of a "day of action" organized by the 50501 Movement, which stands for 50 protests in 50 states and one movement, NPR reports. On the 250th anniversary of the start of the Revolutionary War, many of the demonstrators spoke against what they see as the threat Trump poses to the nation's democratic ideals, per the AP .

At the reenactment of the Battles of Lexington and Concord outside Boston, Thomas Bassford said he brought his grandsons so they could "learn about the origins of this country and that sometimes we have to fight for freedom." George Bryant said at a protest in Concord that Trump is "defying the courts. He's kidnapping students. He's eviscerating the checks and balances." He added, "This is fascism." Conan Walter, per the New York Times, said: "This celebration is about us getting out from under the King of England's authoritarian rule. That rule is trying to make a comeback today, and it's important that people step up against that and meet the challenge."

Hundreds of people gathered in Lafayette Square, across from the White House, per the Washington Post. An event downtown collected food, baby products, and hygiene supplies with the firings of federal workers in mind. "Our people are under pressure," a flier said. "Laid off, left behind, locked out." Two weeks after the "Hands Off!" rallies, there were protests in small towns and a large march through Manhattan. Hunter Dunn of the 50501 Movement discussed the addition of efforts such as food drives and volunteering at shelters to the campaign. "It's all about actions that support your community against the Trump administration—strengthening your community so that they can weather these assaults on democracy," Dunn said.